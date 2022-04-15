2 changes: The Preston North End starting 11 as they take on Millwall

Preston North End’s play-off ambitions may now be a long shot, but all they can keep on doing is winning and Ryan Lowe will be looking to pick up a third straight victory when Millwall visit Deepdale this afternoon.

The Lilywhites are enjoying a spell of matches on home soil, with the Lions being the third team in the last week and a half to come face-to-face with North End at their home ground.

Lowe has seen his side pick up back-to-back wins against bitter rivals Blackpool and then Queens Park Rangers last weekend, and any wins now are vital to not only finish as high up the league as possible, but to also breed confidence going into next season.

Two changes have been made by Lowe to the starting 11 that defeated QPR, with Brad Potts and Sean Maguire coming in for Ali McCann and Emil Riis.

📋 TEAM NEWS: Your team to take on @MillwallFC! 👇 Two changes from the win over QPR with Brad Potts and Sean Maguire coming in to the side! 💪 Emil Riis misses out through injury while Ched Evans makes his return to the squad this afternoon. #COYW #pnefc pic.twitter.com/SSpxECiR2z — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) April 15, 2022

Riis was taken off injured before half time against the Hoops and has not passed a fitness test, whilst young Mikey O’Neill drops out of the matchday squad after making his professional debut at the weekend.