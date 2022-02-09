2 changes: The Preston North End starting 11 as they take on Huddersfield Town

Ryan Lowe’s Preston North End side are looking to extend their unbeaten home run to six matches as they take on Huddersfield Town at Deepdale tonight.

The Terriers themselves are on a 12-match streak without a loss in all competitions and sit in fifth position in the Championship as they cross the Pennines.

But after a win over Hull City at the MKM Stadium on Saturday afternoon, spirits are sky-high at Deepdale but Lowe hasn’t gone with the same line-up that won in East Riding of Yorkshire.

Perhaps the most surprising is that 16-goal top scorer Emil Riis has dropped out of the starting 11, with Ched Evans coming in in his place.

📝 TEAM NEWS: This is how we line up against @htafc this evening…👇 Two changes from the win at Hull City with Daniel Johnson and Ched Evans coming in to the starting Xl. 👊#COYW pic.twitter.com/06PoB2YYQS — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) February 9, 2022

There’s also a recall for midfielder Daniel Johnson, who came off the bench against Hull following a spell on international duty with Jamaica – he has taken the place of Ali McCann in the engine room which will come up against the likes of Lewis O’Brien and Jonathan Hogg.