2 changes: The Nottingham Forest starting 11 as they take on Preston North End

After a weekend without action, Nottingham Forest will have fresh legs going into tonight’s clash with Preston North End.

The Reds’ jaunt down to AFC Bournemouth was postponed due to storm damage at the Vitality Stadium and they make another trip, this time to Deepdale, to face a PNE side who lost 3-2 to struggling Reading on Saturday afternoon.

The reverse fixture in early November saw Forest steamroll the Lilywhites 3-0 at the City Ground, however North End were under different management then with Frankie McAvoy in charge.

Ryan Lowe is now the man in the dugout and he will be hoping to get back to winning ways against a side who have only lost one of their previous six matches.

After a 2-2 draw against Stoke City last weekend, Steve Cooper has to make an enforced change this evening with Ethan Horvath replacing the suspended Brice Samba.

📋 Teams news 🆚 Preston North End

But there is also another alteration with Ryan Yates coming in for attacking midfielder Philip Zinckernagel to solidify the midfield a bit more.