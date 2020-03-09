2 changes: The Blackpool starting XI we expect Neil Critchley to name v Tranmere Rovers

Following a Fylde Coast derby stalemate, Blackpool will be looking for their first win under new man Neil Critchley in his first home game since taking over the club from Simon Grayson as they face Tranmere Rovers.

The Tangerines saw their hopes of securing a spot in the League One play-offs dashed in 2020 as they struggled for points in the back end of Grayson’s tenure at Bloomfield Road, culminating in the then-manager being sacked just after the closure of the January transfer window.

Last time out, Blackpool made the short trip to Highbury to face Joey Barton’s Fleetwood Town side looking to add to their win earlier in the season but could only draw against the promotion-hopefuls, which wasn’t a bad result, all things considered.

Their next game is a home clash against a struggling Tranmere side currently in the relegation zone and looking very likely to face the drop by the end of the season.

It will be Neil Critchley’s second game in charge of the club since taking over from Liverpool’s under-23s side and he will be looking to build on a solid point against their local rivals by getting all three on Tuesday night.

Here is the side we expect Blackpool to line up with as they welcome Tranmere to Bloomfield Road…

Having played a lot with this formation in recent weeks and conceding just twice in the last four games with it, a 3-5-2 formation is expected to remain as the setup for the hosts.

In goal will remain Chris Maxwell, who has come in and performed well since joining on a free transfer from local rivals Preston North End, and kept a clean sheet in his last outing against his former club.

In front of him will be Taylor Moore, Ben Heneghan, and James Husband who have helped steady the ship at the back after a very rocky start to 2020 and their defensive record in the last four games is a great example of the upturn in their form. Moore has done well since coming in from Bristol City and Heneghan’s progress at Blackpool whilst on-loan from Sheffield United is proving his quality.

With a midfield five, we expect to see Liam Feeney, Matty Virtue, Connor Ronan, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and Calum MacDonald. This quintet have been very influential at both ends of the pitch as they help add goals from midfield whilst providing cover for the defensive-three and Connor Ronan in particular has been very impressive since joining on-loan from Wolves, while Dewsbury-Hall has scored two in his last three games.

Up front is expected to be two changes to the lineup as Armand Gnaduillet and Joe Nuttall come in for Gary Madine and Nathan Delfouneso.

Madine was forced off just after half-time at the weekend with a neck injury and remains a doubt for Tuesday night after a quick turnaround between fixtures and probably won’t be risked, especially with top scorer Gnanduillet waiting in the wings. Alongside him will be Joe Nuttall who came close to breaking the deadlock at Highbury and his recent form warrants a start over Delfouneso.