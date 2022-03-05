2 changes: The AFC Bournemouth starting 11 as they take on Preston North End

AFC Bournemouth are looking to make it five wins on the spin in the Championship as they make another trip to Lancashire to take on Preston North End at Deepdale.

The Cherries came from a goal behind last weekend against Stoke City to win 2-1, which was a result that kept Scott Parker’s side in the top two of the league.

However Huddersfield’s 3-0 victory over Peterborough United on Friday night has knocked them back into third position – although the south coast club have five games in hand on the Terriers, starting with a battle with Ryan Lowe’s side.

Parker has made two changes to his team from the win against the Potters, and it just shows what strength in depth he has at his disposal.

Liverpool loanee Nat Phillips and winger Jaidon Anthony both come into the starting 11, and they replace Chris Mepham and Siriki Dembele, with the latter duo on the bench along with the likes of Ryan Christie and Emiliano Marcondes.