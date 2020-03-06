2 changes, Mounie starts: The Huddersfield Town XI we expect Danny Cowley to field against Leeds United

Huddersfield Town travel to Elland Road this weekend to take on Leeds United, with Danny Cowley’s side looking for a third consecutive victory.

Cowley has overseen back-to-back victories over Bristol City and Charlton Athletic in Huddersfield’s last two fixtures, which has helped to ease relegation fears at the John Smith’s Stadium.

However, a trip to Elland Road is a completely different test for Town, with Leeds fighting a very different battle in the Championship this season and looking to end a long wait for a Premier League return.

Yet, with Town in good form, they can be confident of turning the Championship table on its head and picking something up at Elland Road.

Who will Cowley field in his starting XI, though?

We take a look…

Jonas Lossl should continue in goal for Town, with the goalkeeper in impressive form since returning to West Yorkshire.

Ahead of him we should see more of the established back-four that are helping Huddersfield find their feet, with Danny Simpson, Richard Stearman, Christopher Schindler and Harry Toffolo lining up from right to left.

Jonathan Hogg continues to struggle with injury, which could allow Trevoh Chalobah and Lewis O’Brien to link up once again at the base of midfield. Their job of holding the team shape allows Emile Smith Rowe to roam into pockets of space in the No.10 role.

16-goal Karlan Grant will likely play from the left side, but there’s a chance we could see a couple of other changes to Huddersfield’s attack.

Steve Mounie and Juninho Bacuna stepped off the bench to score in last weekend’s 4-0 victory over Charlton, which will have given Cowley food for thought.

Mounie is more of a presence compared to Frazier Campbell in attack and could unsettle Leeds from set-pieces, whilst Bacuna’s tireless energy down the right might be more useful than the adventure of Chris Willock.