It has been a tough first season back in the Championship for Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls were promoted from League One last season after beating Barnsley in the play-off final at Wembley in May, but they are in danger of making an immediate return to the third tier.

Wednesday made their worst start to a season in their history, resulting in the sacking of Xisco Munoz in October, but performances and results have improved significantly under Danny Rohl.

The Owls brought in four players during the January transfer window, and the new arrivals have given their survival hopes a big boost.

Sheffield Wednesday - January signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent James Beadle Brighton & Hove Albion Loan Ike Ugbo Troyes Loan Ian Poveda Leeds United Loan Kristian Pedersen Swansea City Loan

However, with all four players joining on loan, owner Dejphon Chansiri has been criticised for his lack of investment, and Wednesday supporters protested against him before the game against Birmingham City earlier this month.

Finances are likely to be restricted at Hillsborough once again in the summer, meaning Rohl may be forced to look in the free agent market, and we looked at two Championship players who are out of contract in the summer that the Owls could consider.

Christian Walton

Goalkeeper has been a problem position for Wednesday since Keiren Westwood's departure, with the likes of Cameron Dawson, Joe Wildsmith, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, David Stockdale and James Beadle all having spells between the sticks.

Beadle has impressed since joining on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion in January, but it seems unlikely that the Owls will be able to bring him back to the club next season, particularly if they are relegated.

Walton starred for Ipswich Town as they won promotion from League One last season, keeping 24 clean sheets in 47 appearances in all competitions.

However, Walton missed the start of this campaign with a foot injury, and despite returning to fitness in October, he has been unable to regain his place from Vaclav Hladky.

Walton is an excellent goalkeeper, underlined by the fact he attracted interest from Premier League side Luton Town in the summer, and with his contract at Portman Road set to expire, he is likely to have no shortage of suitors.

At the age of 29, Walton would be able to nail down a place as Wednesday's number one for years to come, and he would be a safe pair of hands whichever division the club are in next season.

Sam Gallagher

Strengthening the forward line will undoubtedly be a priority for Rohl this summer.

Ike Ugbo and Ashley Fletcher's loans expire in the summer, and Lee Gregory and Michael Smith both seem likely to depart, so the Owls will need to bring in at least two or three new strikers.

Gallagher is out of contract at Blackburn at the end of the season, although Rovers do have the option to extend for a further year.

The 28-year-old was the subject of interest from Ipswich in January, but Blackburn were reluctant to allow him to leave so late in the window.

The Tractor Boys were said to be close to reaching a £2 million bid for Gallagher, and that price tag would usually rule Wednesday out of the race, but that situation could change if the striker is available on a free.

Should the Owls stay in the Championship, it could be the start of an exciting rebuild under Rohl, and Gallagher would be a big statement signing for the club.

Gallagher has been a consistent performer for Rovers in the second tier over the years with a decent goalscoring record, and he would significantly improve Wednesday's attacking options.

Of course, a player of Gallagher's quality would be unattainable if Wednesday are relegated, and they would face plenty of competition for his signature, but he would be an ideal addition for the Owls this summer if they stay up.