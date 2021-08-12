2 centre-back alternatives that Coventry City could turn to after Stoke City’s signing of Leo Ostigard

Leo Osigard enjoyed an excellent spell with Coventry City last season, featuring 39 times and scoring twice during the 2020/21 Championship campaign.

The Sky Blues were hopeful of striking a deal with Brighton & Hove Albion, which would have seen the young defender head back to Coventry for another season, however, Stoke City won the race for Ostigard.

Despite doing business early in the window, Mark Robins has indicated that there are still holes in the squad, and with The Sky Blues missing out on Ostigard, the centre-back area remains a position that may need bolstering ahead of the new season.

Here, we take a look at two centre-backs who the club can look towards…

Jake Clarke-Salter

Jake Clarke-Salter has been linked with a move to Coventry City over the last couple of weeks, as first reported by Coventry Live.

The 23-year-old has spent last season with Birmingham City but was only able to rack up 10 appearances during an injury-hit spell.

Clarke-Salter, who remains on the books at Chelsea, is a left-footed option who primarily operates as the left-sided centre back of a defensive three, but he can also play more centrally and as a left wing-back.

When fit, the defender is a competent option at second-tier level and possesses the versatility that is required when playing with three central defenders.

Michael Ihiekwe

Rotherham United’s Michael Ihiekwe has proved to be a main-stay in Rotherham’s side since his arrival in the summer of 2017.

The 28-year-old has made 122 appearances for The Millers in the four years he has spent with the club a spell in which he has helped steer the club to promotion twice, but last season ended in an agonising relegation.

Ihiekwe is a powerful individual who excels at the physical side of the game, with his strength and aerial ability two of his more prominent attributes.

He is also a leader and will be one of the most, if not the most, vocal player on the pitch.

Ihiekwe is comfortable in possession too, with his technical ability growing year upon year.

