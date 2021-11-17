2 Cardiff City youngsters who look set for a very bright future in the game

Cardiff City will be aiming to back up their recent victory over Huddersfield Town by securing a positive result in their showdown with Preston North End this weekend.

The club’s hierarchy decided to hand over the reins to Steve Morison for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign earlier this month.

The 38-year-old will be tasked with guiding Cardiff to a relative amount of success in the Championship.

Although Morison will need to turn to some of the club’s experienced individuals for inspiration in the coming months, there is no reason why some of Cardiff’s younger players cannot go on to make a positive impact for the club this season.

Here, we have decided to take a look at TWO Cardiff players who we believe could be set for a very bright future in the game…

Rubin Colwill

A product of Cardiff’s youth academy, Rubin Colwill has managed to produce some eye-catching performances for the club in the Championship this season.

In the 15 games that he has played for the club at this level during the current campaign, the midfielder has managed to find the back of the net on three occasions.

Particularly impressive during Cardiff’s clash with Nottingham Forest in September, Colwill bagged a brace in this fixture as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 8.10.

If the 19-year-old continues to make considerable strides in terms of his development, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he ends up playing in a higher division in the not too distant future.

Joel Bagan

Joel Bagan is another player who seemingly has a bright future ahead of him in football as he has also managed to produce some assured performances in the Championship for Cardiff.

Since making his professional debut in 2020, the left-back has featured on 17 occasions in the second-tier for the Bluebirds.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.64 in the Championship, the Republic of Ireland Under-21 international will be determined to help Cardiff move up the table over the Christmas period.

For Cardiff’s sake, they will be hoping to keep the likes of Bagan and Colwill at the club for the foreseeable future as Morison could potentially build a team around this particular duo if they continue to improve.