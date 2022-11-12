2 Cardiff City youngsters who could do with a loan move in January

Cardiff City have been able to provide first team options from their youth setup on a regular basis since dropping out of the Premier League in 2019 and will be hoping to continue to do so in their bid to return to the top-flight.

The Bluebirds have experienced an up and down season so far in the Championship, with a promising project under Steve Morison being cut short surprisingly early despite relegation fears not being as great as when the former Millwall striker became the main figure in the dugout.

Cardiff, to their credit, completely rebuilt their squad in the summer, letting some players go who had stagnated in their careers at the club.

Although, that in turn has seen first team opportunities dry up compared to last season for a number of players in the squad.

With that in mind, here are two Cardiff youngsters who could do with a loan move in January…

Oliver Denham

Former Manchester United youth player Oliver Denham impressed in five league appearances under Morison last season.

The performances led to the 20-year-old signing a new contract, that runs until the summer of 2024, but Championship minutes have been very hard to come by this term.

Denham was mainly integrated into the first team due to injury issues and should similar not crop up again it is hard to see the Wales youth international receiving any opportunities.

Therefore, a loan move ahead of his 21st birthday in early May would build Denham’s CV ahead of entering the final year of his deal with the Bluebirds.

Joel Bagan

Bagan was one of the main success stories of last season at Cardiff but has fallen down the pecking order considerably this term.

The arrivals of Jamilu Collins, who is now ruled out with a long term injury, and Niels Nkounkou have made it difficult for the 21-year-old to pick up regular minutes, and that will be a concern in regards to his future, with his deal expiring at the end of the season.

In looking after Bagan’s future and the duty of care that Cardiff have for the player, if a new deal is unlikely, which seems to be the case right now, then the left back should be given the second half of the season to go out on loan and showcase his ability to potential summer suitors.

A League One move would be an appropriate level for Bagan to earn regular starts and aim to attract admirers.