2 Cardiff City youngsters we could see breakthrough in the 2021/22 season

Cardiff City will be looking to make another serious push for a top-six finish in the Championship under the management of Mick McCarthy.

The Bluebirds finished eighth in the second tier standings, and there were plenty of positives for the club’s supporters to take from the 2020/21 season.

They had found momentum tough to find at times in that league season, although they were unbeaten in their final six league matches, so there’s certainly every reason to be confident heading into the new campaign.

Some of the club’s supporters are likely to be wanting to see some of the younger players that are currently available to McCarthy heading into the new season.

We take a look at TWO Cardiff City youngsters we could see breakthrough in the 2021/22 season.

Rubin Colwill

We saw glimpses of Colwill towards the end of the 2020/21 season, with the Cardiff City youngster making six league appearances for the senior side.

The midfielder is yet to be loaned out in his career, but given that he’s already featured for the first-team, that could give us a hint that he could be involved heading towards the 2021/22 campaign, which is set to get underway in August.

Colwill is a player with a bright future ahead of him if the early stages of his career are anything to go by, and he’s already been capped at senior level for the Welsh national team, when he came on as a second-half substitute in a friendly against France earlier this month.

Did these midfielders ever score a goal for Cardiff City?

1 of 20 Did Filip Kiss ever score a goal for Cardiff City? Yes No

Sam Bowen

Bowen is out of contract this month, but has been offered a new deal by Cardiff, as they look to tie him down for future seasons moving forwards.

The midfielder is yet to make a senior appearance for the Bluebirds, but has featured in the matchday squad towards the end of the 2020/21 season, although he’s been an unused substitute in those outings.

But his potential breakthrough into the Cardiff first-team is obviously dependent on whether he signs a contract extension with them this summer.