2 Cardiff City team dilemmas facing Steve Morison ahead of Fulham clash

Cardiff City will be looking to continue their recent steady form on Saturday afternoon, when they host Fulham at The Cardiff City Stadium.

The Bluebirds have lost just two of their last seven league games, a run that has seen them move 15 points clear of the Championship relegation zone, seemingly securing their second-tier status.

However, with Fulham currently top of the table, and looking to strengthen their 11-point advantage over third-placed QPR, this will not be an easy task for the hosts.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two Cardiff team dilemmas facing manager Steve Morison ahead of that clash with Fulham, right here.

Ikpeazu to start?

Having joined the Bluebirds on loan from Middlesbrough back in January, Ikpeazu has seemingly made a rather positive impression for Cardiff.

The striker has already offered the a significant presnce upfront, and has scored twice for Morison’s side, including the winner in the crucial victory over Barnsley, although he has yet to start for the Bluebirds.

You wonder therefore, whether Morison could be tempted to hand the 26-year-old an opportunity from the start here, to give him more of the game time he will have been hoping for, and to ensure Fulham’s defence have their hands full with a forward who should have a fair amount of confidence after recent exploits.

How to deal with Mitrovic?

At the other end of the pitch, Cardiff will of course, have a rather significant challenge when it comes to dealing with one of Fulham’s own strikers.

Wednesday night saw Aleksandar Mitrovic record his 32nd and 33rd league goals of the campaign, breaking the Championship’s scoring record for a single season, and he will surely be looking to further extend that tally this afternoon.

Morison therefore, will have to decide on how to try and keep the Serbian quiet, and whether that will involve sticking with a three-at-the-back system, that may include one man specifically marking Mitrovic, or to take a more zonal approach, to ensure they do not switch off to any of Fulham’s other threats.