2 Cardiff City team dilemmas facing Mick McCarthy ahead of Barnsley clash on Saturday

Cardiff City will be looking to get their Sky Bet Championship season off to the perfect start on Saturday as they take on Barnsley at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The Bluebirds have been pretty busy during the current transfer window, with the likes of James Collins, Ryan Wintle, Ryan Giles and Mark McGuinness all joining from Luton Town, Crewe Alexandra, Wolves and Arsenal.

Meanwhile the likes of Max Watters, Gavin Whyte and Robert Glatzel have all headed out on loan to MK Dons, Oxford United and 1.FSV Mainz 05.

Here, we take a look at TWO dilemmas facing Mick McCarthy ahead of the Barnsley clash on Saturday…

Tomlin to start?

Lee Tomlin was left on the bench during the pre-season game against Newport County and could well be pushing to start against the Tykes.

The veteran attacking midfielder still has a lot to offer despite his ageing legs and could well slot in behind James Collins up top for the first game of the season.

With Kieffer Moore a doubt for the weekend due to a bout of COVID, the pressure is now on McCarthy and co to find alternative combinations to start in attack.

Therefore it could be the perfect time for Tomlin to step up to the plate.

Wintle in for debut?

Ryan Wintle was named on the bench against Newport and was introduced just after the hour mark as he showed that he fighting back fit after a groin injury.

The summer signing from Crewe could well slot into the midfield against Barnsley in order to add some calmness to proceedings against an away side who aim to dominate possession.

Wintle isn’t the most physical of players but his timing of interceptions would certainly help to disrupt any threatening Barnsley attacks in front of the defence.

The 24-year-old is certainly a candidate to make his home debut this weekend if Leandro Bacuna misses out for isolation purposes.