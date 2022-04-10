2 Cardiff City summer transfer decisions facing Steve Morison when the window opens

Cardiff City have had a poor season this year and currently sit 17th in the Championship.

Whilst they will have a fairly low budget they will need to strengthen their team in summer to ensure they are capable of having a better season next year.

Steve Morison has some big decisions to face as he looks to identify which players he needs in his squad to compete as best they can.

Here we identify two decisions he faces this summer.

Joe Ralls

Midfielder Joe Ralls is out of contract this summer but he has had a good season with the Bluebirds.

The 28-year-old has made 28 appearances for his side this season contributing one goal and six assists.

As it stands Cardiff’s midfield will is looking to be empty next season with Leandro Bacuna, Marlon Pack and Will Vaulks also out of contract.

Despite possibly needing to add more goals to his game as he progresses, Wales Online reported that Ralls is the most likely of these players to sign a new deal and it will be important for Cardiff to retain some players from their current squad.

There could be some negotiations to be had with the player as it’s unlikely he’d see the terms of his deal increase financially meaning he may be interested in seeing if he can get a move elsewhere.

However, if Morison can keep hold of him for next season it will cut down how much business they have to do this summer and work in his favour.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 past or present Cardiff City players ever played non-league football in England?

1 of 25 1. Sean Morrison Yes No

Jordan Hugill

Hugill joined Cardiff on loan in January from parent club Norwich City after an unsuccessful loan period at West Brom at the start of the season.

The 29-year-old has done well for Cardiff so far scoring three goals in 13 appearances and Morison could be after his services again next season.

Hugill has spoken about his future saying as far as he knows he will be going back to his parent club this season and would like the opportunity to prove himself in the Premier League.

However with Norwich looking towards relegation back to the Championship, this could take away the incentive to go back to return to Carrow Road.

We’ll have to wait and see on this one but if Morison could convince the player to stay, it may be a good signing for his side.