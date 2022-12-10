2 Cardiff City players whose contract situation should be a priority

Cardiff City return to Championship action this weekend as they travel to the Bet365 Stadium to face Stoke City.

The Bluebirds went into the World Cup break sitting just outside the relegation places by a single point after a stuttering start to the campaign.

A campaign which saw Cardiff appoint Steve Morison as manager and then see the former Millwall striker sacked and replaced by former Cardiff captain Mark Hudson.

2022 has been a stuttering year for the Bluebirds, as they’ve collected impressive wins through the year but have also suffered some disappointing defeats.

Elsewhere this season, Cardiff have seen players like Tom Sang, Rubin Colwill, and Mark Harris, all make their way into the first team set up as the Bluebirds look to change the age of the team.

As we now enter the final weeks of the year, Cardiff will be looking ahead to the restart of the Championship campaign as well as the upcoming January transfer window and even further to the end of the season, where some players’ contracts expire.

Here, we have taken a look at two current Cardiff City players whose contract situation should be a priority for the club.

Mark Harris

These last couple of seasons have seen Mark Harris play a more important role in Cardiff’s team than in previous campaigns.

The 23-year-old has gone from featuring a handful of times off the bench after a loan move to Newport County to now becoming a first-team regular under both Morison and Hudson.

The striker has appeared 21 times in the Championship so far, scoring three goals, meaning Harris has already matched his best tally for the season since turning professional.

Harris has featured in every one of the Bluebirds’ games in the league this season, and when you consider that the club seem to be going more down the youth route, extending Harris’ contract is necessary.

The striker’s contract expires at the end of this season, and when you consider their struggles on the pitch, Cardiff don’t have the luxury to go out and sign this type of player or that type of player, so keeping hold of a young talent like Harris is vital.

Joel Bagan

Like Harris, Joel Bagan is entering the final six months of his contract, and despite not featuring much this season, he is still a player that the Bluebirds need to keep.

The 21-year-old was a main feature in the 2021/22 season under Morison; the defender even managed three goals and provided two assists.

However, the youngster’s game time has been severely limited this season due to the presence of Jamilu Collins and Niels Nkounkou ahead of him.

Despite him not featuring much this campaign, Bagan is still a young, upcoming talent that Cardiff should do all they can to keep hold of. The defender may still be raw and not be in the plans right now, but he impressed last season when he was given game time, and surely Cardiff know he will be important for them further down the line.