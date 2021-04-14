2 Cardiff City players who you’d imagine will want to leave the club this summer for pastures new

It is going to be a crucial summer transfer window for the Bluebirds now with Mick McCarthy’s side looking all but assured to still be playing in the Championship next season.

McCarthy has undoubtedly managed to do a good job since taking over from Neil Harris, and at one stage around the time of the award of a new deal for him, it looked like they could even make the play-offs. However, the Bluebirds’ form has dropped off over the last few weeks and they are now too far adrift to make the top-six you would feel.

Preparation will already be underway for the summer now, McCarthy has already ruled out returns for loan trio Harry Wilson, Sheyi Ojo and Jordi Osei-Tutu. While Cardiff are already being linked with a potential move for Peterborough United’s prolific forward Jonson Clarke-Harris. While there will also be one or two players facing uncertain futures within the squad.

With that in mind, we take a look at TWO players who will likely be wanting to leave Cardiff in the summer window…

Robert Glatzel

One player who will likely be wanting to secure a permanent exit from Cardiff in the summer is forward Robert Glatzel. Mick McCarthy made it clear during the winter window that he was unlikely to be featuring within his plans for the second half of the campaign. He was subsequently allowed to leave on loan for Bundesliga side Mainz 05.

Given Cardiff are already being linked with a move for Clarke-Harris and McCarthy is reportedly looking to add to his attacking options when the summer window opens, it seems highly unlikely that Glatzel would be able to come back into their plans for next term. The 27-year-old will therefore hope he can put himself in the shop window during the rest of his loan after scoring twice in eight games so far.

It has been reported by Wales Online that Glatzel could be used by Cardiff in the summer to raise funds to strengthen their options in the final third. Knowing that McCarthy is staying on as manager at Cardiff will likely mean that the forward knows he needs to find a new club. He will hope to find a permanent home rather than being shipped out for another loan.

Lee Tomlin

Another player who will surely be eyeing up a potential move away from Cardiff in the summer is Lee Tomlin. The 32-year-old has not been able to convince McCarthy that he is worthy of being a key player within the Bluebirds’ starting line-up since he took over as manager. The attacking midfielder should therefore be assessing his options and hoping to secure a move you feel.

Tomlin was one of Cardiff’s standout performers at times last season under Harris, with the 32-year-old having established himself as a crucial member of the side and chipping in with nine goals and ten assists in his 35 appearances in the Championship. He has made much less of an impact this time around through a combination of injury issues and McCarthy’s willingness to bring him into the team.

The attacking midfielder has made just five appearances in the league this term, and McCarthy has not seen it fit to hand him game time since his return to fitness. It does seem like he needs to move on in the summer with him being at the stage in his career where he needs to be playing regularly. That might mean him needing to take a hit on his wages for someone to come in for him.