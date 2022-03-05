2 Cardiff City players who may be looking for a move away this summer and why

Steve Morison was recently rewarded with a new contract until the end of the 2022/23 season at Cardiff City, giving the rookie manager the opportunity to plan long term.

It’s certainly not an easy job at the Cardiff City Stadium, even for an experienced manager as there a plenty of variables making it tough.

There’s a need to reduce the wage bill, reduce the average age of the squad, recruit high-value players at low cost and blend them with youngsters coming through the ranks.

With the squad propped up by loan players coming in in January, it may mean a large overhaul is needed to get this side competitive under Morison.

In addition to that, recruitment over the past five seasons has been to provide the squad with players who can play a certain type of football, meaning many currently in the squad may not suit the style of play trying to be implemented by Steve Morison.

With that in mind, we take a look at TWO players that could look to leave Cardiff this summer.

James Collins

The Republic of Ireland international was signed by Mick McCarthy last summer on a free transfer from Luton.

On paper, it seemed a good signing but overall, it has been a difficult and disappointing season for Collins.

The style of play from Mick McCarthy didn’t suit Collins’ ability to play on the shoulder which has meant he’s fallen way down the pecking order. Morison is also opting to choose Jordan Hugil and Uche Ikpeazu ahead of them with the pair being more suited to the current style of play.

In addition, Morison’s use of youth players into the squad may mean Collins could be out of favour come the summer as both Mark Harris and Isaak Davies have been chosen ahead of the former Luton man in recent weeks.

Cardiff could sell him and then use that money to bring in a striker more suitable to Morison’s system.

Sean Morrison

Sean Morrison is quite rightly seen as a modern day legend at Cardiff having turned out 248 times for the Bluebirds since arriving in 2014.

He’s been an ever-present colossus in defence and was influential in their 2017/18 promotion to the Premier League.

He’s Mr Consistent in a side that has been inconsistent in the lead up to this season. However, poor form and an ACL injury has thrown his Cardiff City future into doubt.

In addition, in the long term, would he suit the possession style of play Steve Morison wants to drill into his side? Probably not.

Couple that with him being a high earner and out of contract in the summer, getting him back to his best may be a massive gamble in a side strapped for cash.