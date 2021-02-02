2 Cardiff City players who may be disappointed not to have left in the January transfer window: Opinion

Cardiff City haven’t endured the best of league campaign’s this term, after missing out on promotion into the Premier League last season after a defeat to Fulham in their play-off semi-final.

The Bluebirds are currently sat 15th in the Championship table, and the club’s supporters will be hoping their side can put together a positive run of results at the earliest of opportunities.

They’re winless in their last eight matches in all competitions, with their last victory coming against Birmingham City back in December.

That dismal run of form saw Neil Harris relieved of his duties in charge of the club, with Mick McCarthy being appointed as his successor.

McCarthy’s team signed Jonny Williams from League One side Charlton Athletic on Deadline Day, as he looked to add depth to his midfield options moving forward.

We take a look at TWO Cardiff City players who may be disappointed not to have left the club in the January transfer window.

Find out who they are, below.

Josh Murphy

Murphy has been restricted to just 18 appearances, with the winger making three league starts this term.

The 25-year-old has been with the club since 2018, and is behind the likes of Harry Wilson and Sheyi Ojo in the pecking order at this moment in time.

He was linked with a move away from Cardiff City during the January transfer window, with Sheffield Wednesday, Nottingham Forest and Derby County being just some of the teams credited with interest in landing his signature.

But a move failed to materialise in the end, and Murphy will surely be looking to force his way into the starting XI on a more consistent basis moving forward in the second-half of the 2020/21 season.

Mark Harris

Harris has made 13 appearances in all competitions this season for Cardiff City, although just six of those have been starts.

The Welshman has scored once in their league campaign so far, but is likely to be further down the pecking order now that Max Watters has arrived at the club.

Harris could have benefitted from a loan move elsewhere, as he looks to further his development in senior football with regular game time.