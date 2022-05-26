2 Cardiff City players who face an uncertain few weeks ahead

Cardiff City will be eager to get going this summer and try and add to their squad.

The Sky Bet Championship campaign was a difficult one for them in 21/22 but they at least avoided relegation and can now look to try and build for the future this summer.

Steve Morison will have in mind the sort of side that he wants to build and he may well have a good idea now of which players he wants to keep and which he does not.

Indeed, with that in mind, we’re taking a look at two players at the club who could well face uncertain futures this summer and potentially leave the club altogether before the deadline at the end of the market…

Max Watters

Watters hasn’t been able to get himself into the side regularly since his arrival and it remains to be seen what is going to happen with him this summer.

He has spent time away from the club on loan and it feels as though that could well happen again, or even a full-time exit could be sanctioned.

He’s certainly a player who you could see leaving the club in the coming weeks.

Oliver Denham

Denham is a young defender who will be eager to show what he can do but it might be the case that he spends time away from the club on loan next season.

He’s a player that has potential but Cardiff have several players in front of him in the pecking order and playing time is what he needs to keep developing and improving.

That said, then, we could well see a loan seal of some sort sanctioned for him once the summer window is open for business.

