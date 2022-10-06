2 Cardiff City players who could really do with a loan move away in January

It’s been a pretty busy couple of months at Cardiff City with lots of changes made to the squad and a managerial removal also playing out at the start of this season.

Cardiff are hoping that this year is going to be a better one than last with that proving quite testing at times, and there is a squad there at the club that has got some decent talent in it.

Which players on the fringes might be thinking about a loan move away in January, though? We take a look at them now…

Gavin Whyte

Whyte has already been on loan at Oxford United during his Cardiff City career and a similar move in January might well be the best option for him.

He’s not played much at all for the Bluebirds this season and when he has they have largely been fleeting appearances.

Whyte has proven he can be a solid option in League One and plenty of clubs might be interested in him if he is not going to be forcing his way in at Cardiff any time soon.

Joel Bagan

The defender finds himself in a similar position to Whyte in that game time is proving hard to get this yer.

Bagan played a fair bit more last season for Cardiff but this time around the minutes have been limited.

He is still a young player in his early 20s so this isn’t necessarily the end of his Cardiff career but he’ll surely want to be playing more than he is right now.

He isn’t a guaranteed starter at the moment and he won’t want to spend all of his time on the bench so he might need to head out on loan in the next window.