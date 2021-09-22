2 Cardiff City players who could do with being loaned out in January

Cardiff City have had a mixed start to the season, with Mick McCarthy’s side sitting in a mid-table position in the Championship.

The Bluebirds have shown they can be competitive, although some fans will already be waiting for the January transfer window to come around as they will feel new additions are needed to bring in more quality.

Whilst the focus in the New Year will be on incomings, there could be departures on the cards too.

McCarthy won’t want to lose any first-team players, but he may be willing to sanction temporary moves for certain individuals. Here we look at TWO players who could leave on loan in the next window…

Sam Bowen

The 20-year-old is involved in the first-team and he has featured in recent games against Nottingham Forest and Coventry.

So, there may be a reluctance to loan a player out who is in the squad, but Bowen would benefit from playing regularly, which isn’t going to happen at Cardiff.

A run playing competitive football could be exactly what the creative midfielder needs before coming back in the summer to try and make his mark with the Welsh side ahead of next season.

Mark Harris

With Harris having featured in six games this season, this is another that may raise eyebrows.

However, it has been reported that Harris could leave on loan and it would make sense. At 22, he needs to be the main man in a team and he hasn’t yet nailed down a place in the XI under McCarthy.

You would expect another attacking addition to arrive in January, so Harris would benefit from regular minutes elsewhere.

