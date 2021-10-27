2 Cardiff City players who could be subject to January transfer interest and why

After a somewhat positive start to the 2021-22 campaign, Cardiff City’s season has nose-dived dramatically since mid-September.

Mick McCarthy arrived at the Cardiff City Stadium back in January and tried to push the Bluebirds towards the play-off places, but they ultimately fell short.

McCarthy was unable to really strengthen his side in the summer with costs clearly being cut at the club, and they’re now feeling the effects of that after a run of eight straight defeats.

The hierarchy have now dispensed of McCarthy as manager and if they don’t get his successor right then it could be a long, hard season in a relegation battle for the club, and with January just a few months away their better players could attract interest from elsewhere.

Quiz: Did these 25 Cardiff City transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 Jay Bothroyd left Cardiff City for a loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday during his time with the Bluebirds – True or false? True False

Let’s look at two players who may be coveted by other clubs when the mid-season window comes around.

Kieffer Moore

Moore is Cardiff’s prized asset right now and the club may have to try and fend off bids in January to try and keep him.

His reputation has grown following EURO 2020 when he scored against Switzerland for Wales, and that was after a 20-goal haul for the Bluebirds in the Championship last season.

He’s only scored once in 14 appearances for Cardiff this season however he has been a part of a struggling side attacking-wise and if he can get the service then that figure will increase.

Moore could still be a commodity for a lower-end Premier League club with his talent and he could be an option for someone.

Rubin Colwill

Looking through the Cardiff team you can’t imagine there will be too many players leaving for first-team football as their squad is quite small, so even though the likes of Mark Harris may be wanted by League One clubs he may not be available.

One player with a growing reputation though is Colwill, who was a surprise call-up for Wales’ European Championship squad after just six league appearances for the Bluebirds last season.

Colwill has been in and out of the team so far this season but his standout moment came against Nottingham Forest where he scored a brace in what was the club’s last win.

If he continues his progression then you could potentially see a Premier League club taking a punt on the 19-year-old, but he will be learning a lot right now despite being in an early-season relegation battle and his development might be served better by staying at Cardiff.