2 Cardiff City players who could and maybe should be loaned out this summer

Cardiff City didn’t have a season as successful as they would’ve hoped for this year and by the end of it found themselves sat 18th in the league.

Looking ahead to next season Steve Morison will be keen to make the right additions to his squad in the hope that it will allow them to push further up the league next season.

However, it’s not just incoming players that the manager will have his thoughts on but he will also be thinking about which players may benefit from a move away from the Welsh capital.

Therefore, here we take a look at two Cardiff players that could and possibly should be considered for a loan move out for the next season.

Tom Sang

The Bluebirds loaned the 22-year-old out this season and he did well at St Johnstone although he wasn’t the most regular feature in the starting XI.

Morison revealed there had previously been a disagreement between the pair over the player’s best position and where that was hence why Sang wanted the chance to play more regular football elsewhere.

Furthermore, he struggled to regain fitness at the start of the season following an operation he had at the end of the prior season.

There’s a good chance he could do a job for Cardiff this season but with the uncertainty surrounding him, it could be a better move to send him out on loan again to get the chance to get full fitness and game time before trying to crack the Championship.

Gavin Whyte

Whyte is another player that the Bluebirds also loaned out last season with him spending his time with Oxford United.

He did well with the Us playing 38 times in all competitions whilst scoring a goal and assisting ten times.

Furthermore, the player has proved his quality before having gained promotion with Hull City the year prior but having made 37 appearances for Cardiff in total scoring only one goal and assisting once, suggests maybe he is unable to have the desired impact at this level.

There is another year on his contract with the Bluebirds so they can’t release him this season but another loan to League One could do the player well for his future if he doesn’t have one at Cardiff.