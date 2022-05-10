2 Cardiff City players to watch out for next season

Cardiff City pulled away from the relegation conversation very comfortably under Steve Morison in the second half of the Championship season.

The Bluebirds fell well below expectations under Mick McCarthy in the opening months of the campaign, and they have been able to hand a lot of senior minutes to up and coming players in building towards 2022/23.

Morison’s contract was extended until the end of next season by the club’s hierarchy a few months ago, and it will be interesting to monitor their movements in the transfer market ahead of his first full season at the helm.

Here, we have taken a look at two Cardiff players to watch out for next season…

Eli King

19-year-old midfielder Eli King has started to make the step up from U23 football to the Championship this season with a lot of promise.

Of all the younger players to see some first team action this season, Morison appears very committed to King’s development, having previously managed the club’s U23 side, and the cultured midfielder chipped in with a pinpoint assist for Jordan Hugill to slot home in the Bluebirds’ final day victory over Derby County.

With Marlon Pack, Joe Ralls and Will Vaulks all potentially leaving this summer, King could be one to fill the void next season.

The ultimate Cardiff City end of season quiz – We’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

1 of 25 Who did Cardiff play on the opening day of the Championship season? Barnsley Blackburn Blackpool Bristol City

Ryan Wintle

In terms of a player with the potential to be far more influential next season, Ryan Wintle fits the bill.

The 24-year-old has performed very well in his first full campaign in the Championship, making 41 appearances for Blackpool, on loan in the first half of the campaign, and the Bluebirds.

Wintle is very composed in possession and provides an excellent shield in front of the backline, with age on his side, some teams pushing for promotion next season could have Wintle on their radars, if he continues developing at this rate in the Welsh capital.

Fast becoming one of the senior members of the squad, with some shrewd recruitment around him in the first team, the former Crewe Alexandra man could hit new heights in 2022/23, riding the wave of momentum at the club under Morison.