2 Cardiff City dilemmas that will be playing on Mick McCarthy’s mind over the international break

Cardiff City have had a mixed start to the season, with the Bluebirds currently ninth in the Championship.

There will be an expectancy for the Welsh side to push for a top six finish, as experienced boss Mick McCarthy knows exactly what it takes to be successful at this level.

Nevertheless, it’s going to be tough, as the Cardiff chief hasn’t exactly been backed in the market due to the current situation, but he will feel he has a competitive start.

Two wins from the first five prove that, although it’s clear improvements are required and here we look at TWO dilemmas McCarthy will be thinking about over the international break…

How to get Kieffer Moore firing

After plenty of speculation surrounding the big man, Moore ended the window as a Cardiff player after Wolves’ bid fell short of the Bluebirds valuation.

Now, the challenge for the boss is to get the target man back to his best. A return of one in five isn’t good enough, particularly as he hit 20 in the previous campaign.

We know Moore has the ability to star at this level and with no doubts about his future, he can get a regular run in the team and McCarthy will need to set up to get the best out of his key man.

Scoring more open play goals

A return of nine goals in five games is pretty impressive. However, when you see four of those came from Aden Flint and Marlon Pack and Sean Morrison also chipping in with one each, it becomes a slight concern, as you would imagine this isn’t sustainable over the season.

So, Cardiff need to do more to not rely on set-plays and it comes down to creating chances.

Whether that means going with two up top, or setting up in a more adventurous way, such as putting Ryan Giles at wing-back, McCarthy will have to do something.