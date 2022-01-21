2 Cardiff City dilemmas Steve Morison has ahead of Bristol City clash

Cardiff City have the chance to pull away from the relegation picture when they travel to Bristol City on Saturday.

It is not quite as fierce as the South Wales Derby but there is certainly some local bragging rights at stake, with the Robins’ home form seeing a stark improvement in the last few months.

Steve Morison has definitely improved the Bluebirds since stepping into the void left behind by Mick McCarthy, but with Kieffer Moore injured and Ryan Giles recalled by Wolverhampton Wanderers, it is going to be difficult to break the Robins down at Ashton Gate.

Nigel Pearson’s men were cast aside to a 6-2 scoreline by Fulham last time out, but remarkably that does not feel like such a terrible result given the Cottagers’ recent form.

Here, we have taken a look at two dilemmas Morison has ahead of the trip to Ashton Gate on Saturday…

Attacking combination

With Moore out, and chief creator Giles recalled, Cardiff are far less intimidating in the final third, with James Collins struggling to adapt to his new surroundings this term.

The Bluebirds have youthful options in Mark Harris, Rubin Colwill, Isaak Davies and Max Watters, but none of which have proven their ability as a Championship level attacking player.

Harris and Collins have been the preferred duo in recent weeks, but without producing a great deal of success.

Semenyo and Weimann plans

Antoine Semenyo netted a very eye-catching brace in the loss at Fulham, giving Bristol City the lead on two separate occasions with ruthless finishes.

The 22-year-old has shown his clear potential in glimpses over the past couple of seasons, but if he can find some consistency to his game, he will be a very dangerous commodity at second tier level.

As for the more known quantity of Andreas Weimann, the Austrian is fourth in the scoring charts behind the promotion pushing trio of Dominic Solanke, Ben Brereton Diaz and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Cardiff are a stronger defensive unit and should be able to contain the Robins for extended periods, but the added firepower in the final third may well prove to be the difference in an otherwise very evenly matched encounter.