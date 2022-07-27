2 Cardiff City dilemmas facing Steve Morison ahead of Norwich clash

Cardiff City face a stern test in their season opener this weekend when they welcome Norwich City to the Welsh capital.

After a busy summer in the transfer market, the Bluebirds will be looking to improve on the 18th-placed finish the club achieved in the Championship last season.

Integrating so many new arrivals into the team will not be without its difficulties, though, with Morison facing plenty of dilemmas ahead of the Canaries clash.

Here, we’ve picked out two of the big decisions for the Bluebirds boss to ponder ahead of the weekend.

Centre-back options

One decision for Steve Morison to consider is who will be his central defensive pairing for the season opener.

The Bluebirds have a number of options on the books that include Curtis Nelson, Mark McGuinness, Cedric Kipre and Perry Ng.

It could well be that it is between three players for two slots this weekend, though.

You’d have to favour Nelson and Ng to be the parternship right now, but, new loan addition Cedric Kipre will be there or there abouts, surely only coming to Cardiff on loan because he felt he would get more gametime at the club.

It will be interesting to see which combination Morison goes with come Saturday afternoon.

Who starts in midfield

Another big dilemma facing Steve Morison is which midfielders to pick for the game against the Canaries.

Cardiff’s midfield has been added to this summer, with Andy Rinomhota, Ebou Adams and Romaine Sawyers coming in to bolster their current options.

With the likes of Ryan Wintle and Joe Ralls already on the books, and talented players like Rubin Colwill also liking to play through the middle, albeit in a more advanced role, Morison must decide on the which players, and shape to go with in the middle of the park.

With Norwich expected to be right up there competing at the sharp end of the division this season, it may be that the Bluebirds boss favours a conservative approach with regards to this one.