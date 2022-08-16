2 Burnley selection dilemmas Vincent Kompany is facing ahead of Hull City showdown

Burnley will be looking to bounce back from the defeat that they suffered at the hands of Watford last week in tonight’s clash with Hull City.

The Clarets were unable to claim a positive result on their travels last Friday as Tom Cleverley netted the winning goal for Rob Edwards’ side in the first-half of this fixture.

Set to face a Hull side this evening who have secured seven points from their opening three league fixtures, Burnley will know that they will need to be at their very best at Turf Moor.

Having witnessed his side’s display against Watford, it will be interesting to see whether Burnley manager Vincent Kompany opts to make any significant alterations to his team for today’s game.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two selection dilemmas Kompany is facing ahead of the Clarets’ showdown with the Tigers…

Should Nathan Tella be handed his first start tonight?

Signed on a season-long loan deal from Southampton earlier this month, Nathan Tella made his debut for Burnley as a substitute in their clash with Watford.

If Kompany opts to utilise a 4-3-3 formation against Hull, Tella could potentially replace Dara Costelloe in the club’s starting eleven.

Costelloe was taken off at half-time at Vicarage Road in what was only his third senior appearance for the Clarets.

Having provided seven direct goal contributions in 41 appearances for Southampton during his career, Tella will be determined to make a positive start to this spell at Burnley by delivering the goods on a consistent basis in the Championship.

Could Jay Rodriguez replace Ashley Barnes in the club’s starting eleven?

Another dilemma Kompany is facing ahead of tonight’s match is who to start in the striker position.

Ashley Barnes has been given the nod to lead the line for Burnley in each of their opening three league fixtures but has yet to find the back of the net.

Having made his return from injury in the second-half of the club’s defeat to Watford, Jay Rodriguez will now be pushing for a place in Burnley’s starting eleven.

During his most recent spell at this level, Rodriguez managed to find the back of the net on 22 occasions for West Bromwich Albion in the Championship in the 2018/19 campaign.

Given that he has previously demonstrated that he is capable of thriving in this division, the forward will be confident in his ability to cause issues for Hull’s defenders this evening.