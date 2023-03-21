Burnley will be striving to secure an immediate return to the Premier League as soon as possible when this international break passes.

The Clarets have been excellent under the stewardship of Vincent Kompany, adapting fantastically well to a new style of football and fresh ideas.

Currently on a 17-game unbeaten run in the Championship, which includes just three draws, the Lancashire club bridge a 13-point advantage over Sheffield United in second and are 16 points clear in the automatic promotion race.

Yet to lose on home soil too, it has been a brilliant campaign for Kompany and Co. and the 100-point barrier is well within their reach.

Burnley have all but secured their participation in next season's Premier League and that will allow Clarets boss Kompany with some time to fully assess his current squad and what the summer could possibly hold from a transfer perspective.

Here, we take a look at two current Burnley players who will surely be keen to depart Turf Moor when this Championship campaign comes to its conclusion...

Luke McNally

Arriving at Turf Moor last summer, Luke McNally struggled to see much game time at all during the first half of the season and was subsequently well down the pecking order.

There is still potential that McNally is a long-term project for the Clarets, however, when you consider the number of players currently more favoured, and the possibility that defensive options will be strengthened in the summer, the Irish defender may see his future elsewhere.

Enjoying a productive loan spell with Coventry City, McNally has played every single league minute for the Sky Blues thus far, proving to be quite the January pick-up.

It would be no shock whatsoever if the Midlands club try their luck in the summer and if it is a move that would interest the 23-year-old.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell

Bailey Peacock-Farrell's situation is an interesting one and if Burnley do not look to strengthen their goalkeeping options in the summer, then the Northern Ireland international will perhaps be content.

However, if the Clarets do add another shot-stopper then it would be no surprise if Peacock-Farrell pushes for a move away, as he is too good to sit around as a third-choice goalkeeper.

When called upon in the Championship this season, the 26-year-old has managed four clean sheets in five appearances, conceding just the one goal in the process.

Peacock-Farrell could be a starting goalkeeper for an ambitious Championship club and his potential availability would perhaps alert several teams.