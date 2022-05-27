2 Burnley players who face an uncertain few weeks ahead

Following Burnley’s relegation to the Championship there is likely to be a lot of change at the club as the Clarets find themselves without a manager and with a number of Premier League players who could be on their way out of Turf Moor.

The next few weeks could prove to be crucial in the development of how the Clarets shape up for next season and it’s likely fans are waiting nervously for the news that will be coming out of the club in the coming weeks.

With that in mind, here we take a look at two Burnley players who look set for an uncertain few weeks ahead.

Maxwel Cornet

Following Burnley’s relegation, Tottenham have been linked with a move for Cornet to bring the player back to the Premier League.

The 25-year-old had a good season with the Clarets this season scoring nine goals in 26 Premier League appearances.

Furthermore, Cornet has proved to be a versatile player this season having played in various positions when needed.

However, there has been no official contact between the player and Tottenham yet.

With the release clause of the 25-year-old being just £17.5million due to relegation, Spurs don’t have to weigh up the cost of the player but Cornet will be awaiting news about where his future lies.

James Tarkowski

The 29-year-old is out of contract with Burnley this summer and newly promoted Fulham are said to be interested in the player, according to the Daily Mail.

However, it’s not just Fulham who are interested with Everton and Aston Villa also named as possible clubs for him next season.

The defender was a regular part of his team again this season making 35 appearances for Burnley and his role in the side has grown since he was signed back in 2015.

However, with him out of contract and attracting interest from Premier League clubs, it would be unlikely to see him at Turf Moor next season.

However, no official contact has been made with the player from any club yet and, therefore, the experienced defender is yet to know where his future lies.