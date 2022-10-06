2 Burnley players who could really do with a loan move away in January

Following Vincent Kompany’s arrival at Burnley this summer, the new boss made plenty of new signings as he looks to take the side back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

The Clarets could do with picking up some more wins having won only four so far this season but drawing seven of their 12 opening games.

However, they are a side in good form and currently sit fifth in the table which the boss will no doubt be happy with.

Games are set to come thick and fast in the run up to the break for the World Cup and following the tournament, teams will be looking to use the January transfer window to strengthen their side for the second part of the season.

Within that though, there will be some players who may want and could benefit from moves away so here we take a look at two Clarets who could use a loan move after Christmas.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell

The Clarets decided to keep hold of their goalkeeper this season after he had a successful season on loan with Sheffield Wednesday last season.

However, Arijanet Muric was also signed over the summer transfer window and has been the one to take the number one spot at Turf Moor this season.

As a result of this, Peacock-Farrell has made just three appearances in all competitions so far this season.

The implications of this have been felt when Northern Irish manager Ian Baraclough told his goalkeeper that he needed regular game time to continue getting chosen for his national side.

Not only would a loan move this January allow the goalkeeper to continue playing for Northern Ireland though, it would also make sure he is continuing to develop his own game in preparation for the future.

You can understand why he isn’t number one at Burnley currently but he is a player with plenty of potential to be a number one at this kind of club in the future.

However, you do worry that if he continues to sit on a bench then his quality will start to stagnate.

Dara Costelloe

19-year-old Costelloe was playing for his side at the start of the season as he provided support when the team lacked options.

However, after making four appearances, he hasn’t been in the squad for a number of weeks now and unsurprisingly Kompany has chosen more experience over the youngster.

The winger clearly has plenty of potential and the fact he was able to play Championship football when called upon is promising for his future.

Therefore, a loan move away for the second half to the season could allow him the opportunity to continue playing senior football on a regular basis and grow his game further.