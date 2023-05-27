Burnley are preparing for life back in the Premier League for next season.

The Clarets needed just one year to turn things around and earn their way back into the top flight after suffering relegation 12 months ago.

Vincent Kompany’s side steamrolled the Championship, with an impressive haul of 101 points enough to comfortably win the title.

Who could leave Burnley this summer?

The Belgian will want to build a side capable of surviving in the Premier League beyond a single campaign.

That will involve getting busy in the transfer window, which is set to open in a number of weeks.

While additions are likely, some exits may also be necessary in order to shape the squad to a top division standard.

Here are two potential players who could follow Matt Lowton out the exit door at Turf Moor…

Luke McNally

The defender arrived from Oxford United last summer for a reported fee of £2 million off the back of an impressive campaign in League One.

But minutes were hard to come by under Kompany and so McNally spent the second half of the season on loan with Coventry City.

That loan spell has been quite successful for the centre back, becoming an important part of Mark Robins’ team.

The Sky Blues are in the play-off final, where they will face Luton Town this weekend.

Regardless of the result, a return to Coventry might be the most beneficial next step for the Irishman.

Whether it is a loan or even a permanent deal, it is unlikely McNally will become a regular starter in Kompany’s team next season so a move away from Burnley might be needed in order to continue his development.

Scott Twine

Twine was another summer arrival from League One in 2022, signing from MK Dons after an impressive campaign in the third tier.

Injuries hampered his development and led to a lack of game time for the Clarets.

The forward made just five league starts, appearing a further nine times off the bench, contributing three goals and one assist.

Twine showed good promise in the Championship, but it is not clear that he is ready to make the step up to the Premier League.

A loan move should be sorted to keep him in the second tier for another year in order to gain better experience at that level.

This should aid his development, as he could end up stuck on the sidelines in the top flight if he remains at Turf Moor.