2 Burnley players who could and maybe should be loaned out this summer

Burnley have already opted to make some significant alterations to their squad ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

The Clarets are set to wave goodbye to 14 players at the end of June when their contracts expire after opting against offering fresh terms.

Whereas Burnley manager Vincent Kompany may be keen to prioritise incomings over the course of the coming weeks, he could also be forced to make decisions regarding the futures of some of the current members of his team.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two Burnley players who could and maybe should be loaned out by the club in the current transfer window.

Michael Mellon

Michael Mellon’s current contract at Burnley is set to run until 2025 and thus there is plenty of time for him to force his way into the senior side.

Whereas the forward did not feature for the Clarets’ first-team last season, he did produce some positive performances at Under-23 level.

In the nine Premier League 2 Division 2 games that he participated in, Mellon scored six goals for Burnley.

By loaning Mellon out to a team in a lower division this summer, the Clarets will give him the opportunity to earn some much-needed experience at senior level.

Owen Dodgson

Another Burnley player who could potentially benefit from a temporary move away from the club is Owen Dodgson.

Limited to just one appearance for the club’s senior side during the previous term, there is no guarantee that the left-back will be able to cope with the competitiveness of the Championship at this stage of his career.

Unless Kompany believes that Dodgson is ready to make an impact in this division, he ought to consider loaning the 19-year-old out before the window closes.

Having provided eight direct goal contributions in the Premier League 2 Division 2 last season, Dodgson may not be short of suitors this summer.

In order to further his development, Burnley will need to send the defender to a team who are willing to play him week-in, week-out.