2 Burnley dilemmas facing Vincent Kompany ahead of Stoke City tonight

Burnley will be looking to keep pace in the Championship promotion battle on Wednesday night, when they host Stoke City at Turf Moor.

The Clarets go into the game fifth in the Championship table, with a game in hand on the four sides currently above them.

Victory over the Potters would move Vincent Kompany’s side level on points with QPR in fourth, and to within three of the automatic promotion places.

Stoke meanwhile, are currently 18th in the table, having been beaten 4-0 at home by Watford on Sunday afternoon, and are yet to really get going this season.

Even so, there are still going to be challenges for Vincent Kompany and his Clarets side to negotiate if they are to claim another win at this evening.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two Burnley dilemmas Kompany will be facing ahead of that clash with Stoke, right here.

Who starts on the right?

One position where Kompany may have a considerable call to make over his selection, is on the right of his attacking midfield positions.

That was a role that was filled by Johann Berg Gudmondsson in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Cardiff, but the fact Burnley are now on home turf against a side who have just conceded four, there may be an expectation on the Clarets to be more attacking.

He does have options to do that with in the form of the likes of Manuel Benson and Vitinho, while he may still be inclined to go with a reliable, experienced figure in Gudmonsson, meaning Kompany does have plenty to think about with his selection in that area.

Can his side respond to the disappointment of Saturday?

It has looked for so long as though Burnley would be picking up another win when they made the trip to the Welsh capital at the weekend.

Having opened the scoring just minutes into the second half through Nathan Tella, a 90th minute header from Callum Robinson meant that the Clarets were forced to settle for a point from that match.

Given it prevented them from further closing the gap on the top two, that will have been a tough way to miss out on a win for Burnley, and Kompany may have to ensure that his players do not get too down about that, with so many more games and opportunities to come in such a short space of time, starting tonight.