2 Burnley dilemmas facing Vincent Kompany ahead of Huddersfield clash

Burnley get their Championship return underway on Friday night when they face Huddersfield Town.

It will be the beginning of a new era for the club, with Vincent Kompany having been appointed as the latest permanent manager at Turf Moor.

Sean Dyche spent the previous 10 years in the post, so it will be quite the sight to see somebody else on the touchline in Burnley garb at the John Smith Stadium.

Given the several squad changes that have taken place over the summer, this will also likely be a new look side that takes to the pitch on Friday evening.

Here we look at two dilemmas facing Kompany ahead of his debut as Clarets manager…

Maxwel Cornet & Dwight McNeil selection

Cornet and McNeil were important members of the first team squad under Dyche last season in the Premier League.

But both have been the subject of intense transfer speculation this summer, with top flight clubs circling their situation.

That could see Burnley look to bench both in order to keep the focus away from their transfer situations.

It may also be a big risk to start either player in the event that they get injured, which could be costly to their transfer activity.

While it’s certainly possible that both start, it may be the safer option to keep the attention away from them for the opening round of the new season.

Midfield options

Kompany deployed a 4-2-2-2 during his time at Anderlecht and it is likely that he will utilise similar tactics with the Clarets.

That will require a lot of work from midfield, which Burnley can work with given their many options in that area of the pitch.

New signings Josh Cullen, Scott Twine and Samuel Bastien will be looking to compete with the likes of Jack Cork, Josh Brownhill and even potentially Ashley Phillips for a place in the starting lineup.

Finding the right combination of holding and more advanced midfielders will also be a challenge for Kompany.

There are a lot more possibilities here than up front or in defence, where the starting lineup should be fairly obvious at this stage.