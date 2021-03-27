2 Bristol Rovers players who will surely be eyeing a summer exit from the Memorial Stadium

Bristol Rovers have endured a frustrating league campaign so far, and they’ll be fearing relegation back into League One this season.

The Pirates are currently sat 21st in the League One table, and are two points adrift of safety heading into their final nine matches of this year’s campaign.

Joey Barton is seemingly yet to find the solution to their recent struggles, with Bristol Rovers losing their last three matches, which has seen them plunge into relegation trouble.

They’re set to take on high-flying Sunderland in their next match, in what is certain to be another tricky test for Barton’s side at the Memorial Stadium.

It could be an interesting summer transfer window ahead for Barton’s side, as they could potentially be preparing for life back in the fourth-tier of English football next term.

We take a look at TWO Bristol Rovers players who will surely be eyeing a summer exit from the Memorial Stadium.

Find out who they are, below….

Alexis Andre

The Bristol Rovers goalkeeper hasn’t made a single appearance in this season, and is likely to be looking for regular game time elsewhere after this year’s campaign.

The shot-stopper is out-of-contract at the end of the 2020/21 season, and is currently behind both Joe Day and Anssi Jaakkola in the pecking order in Joey Barton’s side.

Andre has been with the club since 2017, but has found regular minutes hard to come by, and you would imagine that it’ll be a no-brainer for the goalkeeper to depart when his contract reaches a conclusion in the summer.

David Tutonda

Tutonda signed for Bristol Rovers on a free transfer in 2020, as he penned a two-year deal at the Memorial Stadium.

The defender has made 18 appearances in all competitions this season for the Pirates, and has found regular game time hard to come by this term.

Just ten of those appearances have been starts for the League One side, and he could be tempted by a move elsewhere in the summer transfer window.

Although his decision could depend on whether the club are to be relegated into the fourth-tier under the management of Joey Barton.