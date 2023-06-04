After navigating their way to a 17th place finish in League One, Bristol Rovers opted to release their retained list last month.

As confirmed by Rovers' official website, three players are set to leave the club upon the expiry of their current deals.

Paul Coutts released by Bristol Rovers

Rovers are set to part ways with Harry Anderson, Calum McDonald and Paul Coutts when their deals expire at the end of June.

Coutts sealed a move to the Memorial Stadium in 2021, and went on to make 68 appearances for the club in all competitions.

The midfielder helped Rovers achieve promotion from League Two last year by featuring on 39 occasions in this division.

With Coutts now on the lookout for a new club, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for some of the Gas' other players.

Here we have decided to take a look at two members of Rovers' squad who could also move on this summer.

Which other Bristol Rovers players could leave?

Aaron Collins

Named as the League One Player of the Season in April, Aaron Collins produced a host of impressive displays in this division last season.

As well as scoring 16 goals, Collins also provided his team-mates with 12 assists in 46 league appearances.

With Collins' deal with Rovers set to run until 2025, Joey Barton recently revealed in an interview with Bristol Live that he does not expect to sell the forward for less than what Milton Keynes Dons received for Scott Twine from Burnley.

MK Dons managed to secure a fee believed to be in the region of £5m for Twine last year.

Due to Collins' escapades in League One, it would not be at all surprising if a Championship outfit tries to secure his services in the coming months.

The 26-year-old may opt to leave the Gas in order to test himself at a higher level over the course of the 2023/24 season.

Could Ryan Loft leave Bristol Rovers?

Another individual who could potentially leave Rovers this summer is Ryan Loft.

Loft's output in the second half of the previous term was concerning for Rovers, as he failed to find the back of the net in League One following the turn of the year.

The arrival of some new attackers this summer may result in the 25-year-old falling down the pecking order.

Loft was limited to just 16 starts in the third tier last season, and his inability to deliver the goods on a consistent basis at this level resulted in him averaging an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.39.

With the forward's deal set to run until 2024, there is a chance that Rovers could secure a respectable fee for him.

This money could then be used to reinvest in their squad ahead of the new season.