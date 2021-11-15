2 Bristol City youngsters who look set for a very bright future in the game

It has been a difficult period for Bristol City and they have seen their form fall away in the Championship over the last few weeks with them losing five of their last six games.

Nigel Pearson’s side find themselves at a crossroads in terms of the direction that their season is heading in. That comes with the Robins currently seven points clear of the relegation zone and seven points adrift of the top-six. As a result, Bristol City’s next few games after the campaign resumes could be the real symbol of what they will be competing for in the rest of the campaign.

Bristol City CEO Richard Gould has in the past week issued his support to Pearson despite the Robins’ dip in form in the Championship.

However, he also confirmed that the club’s transfer plans for January have been altered now and more funds are going to be made available to strengthen the squad.

The Robins will therefore have the chance to bring in one or two players that can make an impact for them during the second half of the campaign.

They must though also not neglect some of the promising talents that are emerging through their youth setup at the moment and one or two of those might be able to make an impression during the rest of the season.

With that in mind, we take a look at TWO Bristol City prospects that seem to have a bright future in the game for the Robins…

Ryley Towler

One area of Bristol City’s squad where they do have some strong options at the moment is at centre-back with the likes of Rob Atkinson, Nathan Baker and Tomas Kalas all fighting for places at the heart of Pearson’s defence.

While the Robins also still have Taylor Moore on their books all be it he is out on loan with Hearts this season.

However, they do seem to have another promising player emerging from their youth setup in that position as well and that should mean that they remain with plenty of good options to choose from in a key position in the next few years. That comes with Ryler Towler having showcased his quality during his loan spell in the National League with Grimsby Town so far this term.

Towler has been able to make a strong start to his time out on loan with Grimsby and he has earned praise from their manager Paul Hurst who has been left impressed with how swiftly he has adapted to National League football. That has seen the centre-back play a key role in establishing his loan club as real promotion contenders this term.

The defender has been standing out for his composure in possession and also his ability and willingness to get stuck in and do his defensive duties against physical opponents. That should put him in an excellent position to return to Ashton Gate and compete for a first-team place once his loan comes to an end.

It might well be that Towler needs another loan spell playing in the Football League before he can get himself in the Robins’ side on a regular basis. However, this season has certainly seen him make a lot of progress and the future seems to be bright for him.

Alex Scott

Obviously, the major example of Bristol City’s current young talents that has a really bright future in the game is Alex Scott.

The 18-year-old has been enjoying an excellent campaign on a personal note for the Robins this season with him really bursting into the first-team squad now on a regular basis in the Championship.

Scott seems to have won over the trust of Pearson and as a result, he has been handed ten appearances in the Championship so far this season, with seven of those coming from the start.

During that time the midfielder has managed to average 0.6 shots and 0.7 key passes per game to show that he can be a threat from the middle of the park, while also winning an average of four duels per 90 minutes.

Considering that Scott is already establishing himself in Bristol City’s midfield at the age of 18, the sky is the limit for him in terms of how his career progresses from this point.

It seems that he is going to continue to get chances this season and he should only grow from strength to strength regardless of how consistent the rest of the Robins’ squad are in their performances.