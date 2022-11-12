2 Bristol City youngsters who could do with a loan move in January

Bristol City will be hoping to step up their performance levels when the Championship season resumes in December.

Despite showing some signs of promise in the opening stages of the 2022/23 campaign, the Robins’ progress at this level has been hindered by a lack of consistency.

Whereas it is fair to say that the likes of Andreas Weimann, Alex Scott and Antoine Semenyo are all expected to feature regularly between now and the end of the term, some of the club’s other players may find it difficult to force their way into contention for a starting role.

Keeping this in mind, we have decided to take a look at two Bristol City youngsters who could do with a loan move in January.

Stefan Bajic

Signed by the Robins in the summer transfer window, Stefan Bajic would have been hoping to challenge Dan Bentley and Max O’Leary for a place in the club’s starting eleven.

However, after missing the start of the season due to injury, the 20-year-old has been forced to watch on from the sidelines for the club’s Championship fixtures as he has yet to feature at this level.

When you consider that there is fierce competition for the goalkeeping position at Ashton Gate, Bajic may need to seal a temporary exit in the New Year in order to gain some more senior experience.

By joining a team who are willing to play him week-in, week-out, the shot-stopper could make strides in terms of his development before returning to the Robins.

Marlee Francois

A product of the Robins’ youth academy, Marlee Francois recently committed his future to the club by signing a new deal.

The 19-year-old is set to stay with the Championship outfit until 2024 with the club possessing the option for an extra year.

Yet to feature in the Championship for the Robins, Francois was loaned out to Bath City last year where he made four league appearances.

Another loan move to a team that does not participate in the Football League may be exactly what Francois needs at this stage of his career as he will unquestionably benefit from playing regularly at senior level.