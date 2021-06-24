2 Bristol City youngsters we could see breakthrough in the 2021/22 season

Bristol City are preparing for a new era under Nigel Pearson and the experienced boss will be keen to make his own mark on the squad.

The former Leicester City chief used the past few months to assess the squad and the results will have shown him that a lot of work needs to be done in the summer window for his first full campaign.

New additions have already arrived, with Matty James joining and further experienced recruits are expected in the coming days and weeks.

Whilst improving the first XI is a must, fans will also want to see Pearson turn to the academy. One of the few positives from the end to the season was the emergence of a few talented youngsters and here we look at TWO who could really use the 2021/22 campaign to make a name for themselves…

Tommy Conway

The forward was given an opportunity by Pearson for the final few games and even though the results didn’t generally go the Robins way, Conway did make an impact.

Undoubtedly his finest moment came at Millwall, where Conway got his first league goal for the club in what was a big moment for him after a well-taken finish.

Now, the challenge for Conway will be to stay in the first-team picture and it could be a big year ahead for the 19-year-old.

Sam Bell

Another attacking option that fans saw a glimpse of towards the end of the season, Bell is highly-rated by the Robins.

Senior strikers are expected to arrive in the window, so it’s going to be a battle to get in the XI but the 19-year-old has the application and ability to play a part in Pearson’s new-look Bristol City squad.