2 Bristol City youngsters Nigel Pearson could hand a chance to v Stoke

Bristol City will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Championship on Friday when they head to the bet365 Stadium to face Stoke City.

Since sealing a 1-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers last month, the Robins have struggled with their consistency at this level.

Whereas Nigel Pearson’s side did produce a promising display in their 2-2 draw with West Bromwich Albion, defeats to AFC Bournemouth and Barnsley have hindered their progress in the Championship.

Having witnessed his side’s 1-1 draw with Peterborough United last weekend, it will be intriguing to see whether Pearson opts to make any changes to his team for the club’s meeting with Stoke.

Considering that the Robins have all-but guaranteed their place in the Championship for the 2022/23 campaign, some of the club’s younger players may be in contention to feature later this week.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two Bristol City youngsters who Pearson could turn to for inspiration in the club’s clash with the Potters…

Tommy Conway

Tommy Conway will be pushing for a place in the Robins’ starting eleven for this fixture after being forced to watch on from the substitutes bench for his side’s draw with Peterborough.

The 19-year-old managed to make a positive impact in the club’s recent defeat to Bournemouth as he set up Andreas Weimann’s goal at the Vitality Stadium.

Limited to just five appearances at senior level this season, Conway will be determined to prove his worth to Pearson between now and the end of the term.

Providing that he is given the chance to showcase his talent against Stoke by Pearson, the forward could bolster his chances of earning a regular spot in the side next season.

Sam Bell

Another youngster who will be keen to make a difference for Pearson’s side on Friday is Sam Bell.

Like Conway, Bell was an unused substitute during last Saturday’s showdown with Posh.

The 19-year-old has played four games for the Robins in the Championship this season with his latest appearance coming during the club’s 2-1 defeat to Birmingham City in March.

Deployed as a right-back in this fixture, Bell will be hoping that Pearson offers him the chance to impress in the coming weeks as featuring regularly in the second-tier will do wonders for his development.