2 Bristol City transfer sagas to keep an eye on this week

It has been a relatively quiet start to the transfer window for Bristol City who have yet to draft in any fresh faces.

Currently 15th in the Championship standings, the Robins will be hoping to achieve a relative amount of success at this level during the remainder of the campaign and thus manager Nigel Pearson may be tempted to strengthen his squad.

However, Pearson’s main priority between now and the end of January will be to resolve the futures of some of his players who have recently been linked with a move away from Ashton Gate.

Here, we have decided to take a look at TWO Bristol City transfer sagas to keep any eye on this week…

Kasey Palmer

With Palmer’s contract set to run until 2023, the Robins could potentially seal a reasonable fee for him during the current transfer window if they are willing to part ways with him.

The attacking midfielder has only made eight appearances for the club in all competitions and hasn’t featured in the Championship since his side’s 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest in October.

Whilst QPR are no longer in the race for Palmer’s signature, three other Championship sides are believed to be keen on securing his services.

According to the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (05/01, 14:29), Huddersfield Town are believed to be keeping tabs on Palmer whilst a separate report from Bristol World has touted Birmingham City and Reading as potential suitors.

When you consider that these sides are all looking to push on during the second-half of the season, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if an offer is submitted for Palmer.

1 of 30 1) How many league appearances has Daniel Bentley made this season? 20 18 16 14

Han-Noah Massengo

Han-Noah Massengo has made 20 appearances for the Robins this season and is undoubtedly one of their most exciting young talents.

However, Pearson may face a battle to keep Massengo at the club in the coming weeks due to the fact that the midfielder has recently been linked with a move to Freiburg.

According to Sky in Germany (as cited by journalist Gregor MacGregor), the Bundesliga side are looking into the possibility of submitting a bid for the 20-year-old.

However, a separate report from Bristol Live last week revealed that the Robins have offered Massengo a new contract in an attempt to fend off interest from elsewhere.

This saga is set to rumble on until a definitive decision is made regarding Massengo’s future.