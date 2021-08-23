2 Bristol City transfer dilemmas that are looming over the club right now as 31st August creeps closer

Bristol City were unlucky to take nothing away from their Friday night clash against Swansea City and it would be wrong to suggest that there haven’t been signs of progress under Nigel Pearson.

It was never going to be a fast turnaround but Robins supporters will have been hoping for more than four points from their first four league games in 2021/22.

With the end of the window approaching, Pearson is running out of time to make any final additions to his squad or offload any more players.

Here are two City transfer dilemmas that are looming over the club right now as 31st August creeps closer…

What to do about their striking options

What was clear on Friday evening was that adding more quality in the final third would be a real boost for City, who created chance after chance against the Swans but were unable to make any of them count.

A replacement for Famara Diedhiou is yet to have been signed but it seems the Robins are assessing their options at the moment.

The Mirror’s Darren Witcoop has revealed that they’re accepting offers for Nahki Wells and would cash in if the right bid is made and a replacement is found, while it is said Rotherham United’s Michael Smith remains on their radar.

Chris Martin has been Pearson’s preferred choice up top so far this season but it seems the club still doesn’t know who will be providing cover and competition for him for the rest of the 2021/22 campaign.

Who to send out on loan

Owura Edwards was sent out on loan to Exeter City on Friday but could more young Robins follow in his footsteps before the window slams shut?

A number of young players have been in and around the senior squad this season but Pearson needs to decide which of them he plans to use and which of them would be better served going out on loan.

Han-Noah Massengo showed on Friday he deserves to be in the running for a first team place while Adam Nagy’s impending departure may mean that Tyreeq Bakinson is kept in Bs3 as well.

There are plenty of young forwards on the fringe of the squad, however, and you feel at least one of Sam Bell, Tommy Conway, Saikou Janneh, and Sam Bell could be sent out on loan to gain more experience.

Who goes and who stays remains a dilemma for City right now.