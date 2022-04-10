2 Bristol City summer transfer decisions facing Nigel Pearson when the window opens

It’s been an underwhelming campaign for Bristol City and Nigel Pearson so far this campaign.

After Saturday’s 1-1 home draw with Peterborough United, the Robins sit 19th in the Sky Bet Championship standings, comfortably clear of the relegation zone, but way off even the teams just a few places above them.

With that being said, Robins boss Nigel Pearson and the club’s hierarchy have a big summer ahead of them, with plenty of transfer decisions to make in terms of where to strengthen their squad.

Here, FLW has taken a look at two decisions facing Nigel Pearson at Ashton Gate when the transfer window opens.

Nakhi Wells

One decision facing Nigel Pearson is what to do with Robins striker Nakhi Wells when the summer window opens.

Wells has made 29 Championship appearances this campaign, but for the most part, these have been from the bench.

As a result, Wells had a loan deal to Cardiff lined up in January, but according to BristolLive, Pearson was not willing to sanction this move.

With just one year left on his contract when the summer arrives, and Wells himself seemingly wanting a move for more regular starts, Pearson has a decision on his hands whether or not to sanction the sale of the striker, if there is interest in him, this summer.

Han-Noah Massengo

Another player that has their contract expiring in 2023 is Han-Noah Massengo, and similar to Wells, Pearson must make a decision on his future when the transfer window opens.

Bristol City’s model relies on player sales, so it seems unlikely they will allow Massengo’s contract to run down, however, it remains to be seen what Pearson decides this summer.

Big clubs such as Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund are said to have scouted the Frenchman, who has made 33 appearances for the Robins in the Championship this season.

It would be a shame for Bristol to lose such a talent this summer, but an even bigger shame if they were to lose him for free the following year, which would certainly leave them with a tough call to make, if an offer was to come in from elsewhere for the midfielder.