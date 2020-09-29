2 Bristol City players who will surely want to move before the deadline

Bristol City went top of the Championship and kept their 100% winning record alive by beating Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 on Sunday.

New head coach Dean Holden has made a dream start in the league and will likely be happy with the business the club have done, signing five new players before the Championship got underway.

There are still a few weeks left of the transfer window and Holden has suggested that his squad needs trimming but there also may be a few players that will be hoping to move before the October deadline.

With that in mind, we’ve highlighted two that will surely have an eye on the exit door…

Niclas Eliasson

Eliasson’s City contract expires next summer and despite the club offering him new terms, he’s yet to agree a deal to extend his stay at Ashton Gate.

He’s been the focus of a fair bit of reported interest in the summer, with Celtic and Aston Villa among the sides linked, and given that he hasn’t featured once in the Championship this season, the Swede may feel things would be better elsewhere.

There’s absolutely no doubting the winger’s ability – having created 13 goals for the Robins last season – but he just doesn’t seem to fit in Holden’s system.

Eliasson’s neither a central midfielder nor a wing-back, which are the only plausible options in the 3-5-2 formation that Holden has preferred this season.

That would seem to leave him as just a luxury option or someone to throw on from the bench if City are chasing games – a role that the 24-year-old surely won’t be happy with.

The fact he’s yet to put pen to paper on the deal offered to him does suggest that he’s eyeing the exit door.

Adam Nagy

Holden has an embarrassment of riches in central midfield at the moment and Nagy looks likely to be one of the casualties of that, with opportunities seeming as though they could be few and far between for the Hungarian this term.

Things haven’t worked out for him since arriving at Ashton Gate last summer and he’s yet to really produced his best in a City shirt.

The 25-year-old has been omitted from the Robins’ matchday squad for all three of their Championship games this season and with Joe Morrell, Liam Walsh, and Joe Williams to return from injury, you’d imagine he’s only going to slip further down the pecking order.

With that in mind, you feel the central midfielder will be eyeing a fresh start and some regular football elsewhere.