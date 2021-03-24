2 Bristol City players who will surely be eyeing a summer exit from Ashton Gate

It could be a busy summer at Ashton Gate, with a significant number of players out of contract and Nigel Pearson likely to be shaping his squad, should he remain at Bristol City.

Pearson joined on a short-term deal until the end of the season but there has been nothing to suggest he won’t be extending that.

Having been appointed back in February, the summer will be the City boss’ first window in charge of the Robins and it would be no surprise if he were to ring the changes.

Pearson will want to add to his squad but there could be a fair few outgoings as well, particularly with so many players out of contract.

With that in mind, we’ve outlined two City players that will surely be eyeing a summer exit from Ashton Gate…

Famara Diedhiou

A lot has been said about the future of the 2019/20 top scorer and player of the season but we don’t seem any closer to knowing what his future holds.

Diedhiou is out of contract in the summer and yet to pen a new deal, despite suggestions from Mark Ashton back in January that he’s been offered significant new terms.

The fact the 28-year-old hasn’t put pen to paper suggests he’s eyeing a move elsewhere and it seems there will be interest in him come the summer.

TEAMtalk have reported that after showing an interest in January, Middlesbrough will be back in for him at the end of the season and look to snap him up on a free transfer.

Marley Watkins

Things haven’t worked out for Watkins since his million-pound move from Norwich City in July 2018.

Injuries haven’t helped but the forward has struggled to impress or cement a place in the first team.

With his contract set to expire in the summer, you’ve got to think that the 30-year-old will be hopeful of a fresh start – and that is exactly what he needs.

He looked a different player during his loan spell at Aberdeen, becoming an important attacking weapon before it was cut short due to injury.

Leaving as a free agent should allow him to carefully choose his next step, after three frustrating years in Bs3 he’ll surely be looking for the promise of regular football.