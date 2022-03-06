2 Bristol City players who may be looking for a move away this summer and why

Bristol City could be set for a busy transfer window with a lot of promising young assets developing in their squad.

Nigel Pearson has overseen progress from a handful of younger players this season, with the Robins’ position in the table giving them the platform to hand runs in the team to more inexperienced squad members.

Antoine Semenyo, Han-Noah Massengo and Alex Scott are the poster boys and could go on to recoup substantial transfer fees for the club.

The Robins will not be able to spend as big as they have done in previous summer windows, and will be hoping to keep hold of some of young starlets to ensure a rebuild job is not on the cards.

It is unlikely there will be as many points deductions or just poor teams towards the bottom next season and therefore the Robins must be careful in assembling a squad to compete.

Here, we have taken a look at two Bristol City players who may be looking for a move away this summer and why…

Kasey Palmer

Palmer has made just one league start this season and looks to have been phased out by Nigel Pearson.

The 25-year-old has bags of ability but his work ethic has come into question in recent years, entering the final year of his contract next season, it seems inevitable that Palmer is a player the club will try to offload.

It is unlikely his wages will be matched anywhere else however, and though a move could be pursued, that could prove to be a stumbling block.

Antoine Semenyo

Semenyo has enjoyed something of a coming of age season, the 22-year-old’s ability has always been clear to see but since the turn of the year he has been able to put it together on a more consistent basis.

The Londoner has scored six and assisted eight in 21 second tier appearances and will be on the radar of some lower Premier League or top Championship clubs on the lookout for a precocious forward.

Massengo and Scott could be more likely to leave than Semenyo but the striker may feel he is ready to move on, and to find a destination where he will receive more goalscoring opportunities, rather than competing towards the bottom end of the Championship with the Robins.