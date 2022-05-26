2 Bristol City players who face an uncertain few weeks ahead

Nigel Pearson revealed earlier this month that four Bristol City players have been told they are free to leave the club this summer as preparations are ramped up for the next Championship season.

Nahki Wells, he has said, is not among those, which leaves Tyreeq Bakinson, Taylor Moore, Kasey Palmer, and Zak Vyner as the likely candidates that the manager has deemed excess to requirements.

But those four are not the only players at Ashton Gate whose future is unclear at the moment.

And with that in mind, we’ve highlighted two City players that face an uncertain few weeks ahead…

Han-Noah Massengo

The tears in Han-Noah Massengo’s eyes after the final game of the season were evidence of what many supporters have feared and predicted for some time, that he could leave the club this summer.

His contract is set to expire at the end of next season so given his age and the money spent to bring him to the club, City will not want to risk losing him for nominal compensation.

New terms are understood to have been on the table since January and Pearson has outlined that the Robins would love to keep hold of the young midfielder but there is outside interest, which means there are some uncertain weeks ahead for him as we head into the summer transfer window.

French outlet RMC Sport has reported that several meetings have been held between City representatives and those from Ligue 1 club Nice about a potential deal while Leicester City and an unnamed German club are also keen.

Massengo’s future could well be decided in the next few weeks but things remain uncertain at the moment.

Robbie Cundy

Another player in demand, Bristol World has reported that centre-back Robbie Cundy is in talks with City over an extension after breaking into the first team in the latter part of the 2021/22 campaign.

However, it is understood good offers have been made by other clubs and that the 24-year-old could in fact leave Ashton Gate this summer.

Cundy could well be in no rush to make a decision but those interested may want to know before the start of the transfer window so they can assess other targets.

It’s a good place to be for the defender but he may face a few uncertain weeks ahead.