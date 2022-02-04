2 Bristol City players who didn’t leave in January but could do in the summer

Bristol City managed to hold onto most of their key players during the January transfer window and that should stand them in good stead for the rest of the campaign.

With the Robins eager to try and push on up the table and away from the bottom half of the division in the next part of the season, keeping their best assets will certainly aid them in their bid to pick up more wins.

Nigel Pearson will be delighted that he has managed to retain most of his squad and despite a late flurry of interest in some of his team, it ultimately led to nothing.

However, that isn’t to say that when the summer window opens, there won’t be some renewed interest in luring some of these players away from Ashton Gate. So, upon the arrival of the transfer window at the end of the campaign, here are two players who could still end up leaving the club.

Antoine Semenyo

You’d have to think that after so many offers and so much eagerness to sign him on transfer deadline day that Semenyo will be bringing in some more interest when the window opens again.

The striker was the subject of a bid from Nottingham Forest right at the death and although no move ended up happening, don’t be surprised to see Steve Cooper launch another offer for the player when he can. With four goals and five assists so far this campaign, he has been one of the most productive players in the Bristol City squad.

In fact, the 22-year-old has already shown an ability to be able to slice open opposition defenders with his pinpoint passing and superb dribbling ability and he shows no signs of slowing down.

If he continues to improve on a regular basis, then there may be more teams interested than just Forest in the summer.

Han-Noah Massengo

It was a relatively quiet one on the transfer front for Massengo in January, with not a whole lot of interest in his services despite his scintillating performances and his clear footballing ability.

Before the window even began, it looked like the Robins were determined to try and tie him down to the club for the foreseeable future. Even though a new deal has not yet been agreed, it still was relatively silent in terms of offers for his services.

It isn’t for a lack of interest though with a number of sides having registered interest in him over the past few months. It’s likely that if he continues to perform to a high standard that the offers will continue to come in for him in the future and the summer seems a likely chance for him to move on.

Bristol City fans will not want to see him depart but considering his incredible passing range and the vision he possesses in picking out a teammate and starting attacks – even though he is still only young – it doesn’t seem likely. Bigger teams will want to lure him away and they could very well do so in the summer window.