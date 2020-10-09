2 Bristol City players who could still leave by next Friday’s 5pm deadline

We have a week to go in the transfer window for domestic deals and there’s bound to be a few more comings and goings up and down the country between now and then.

For Bristol City, it’s already been a productive period of signing and letting go players with them sitting nicely up at the sharp end of the Championship table.

Whether Dean Holden decides to go for more additions remains to be seen, then, whilst we’ve been taking a look at two players that might find themselves at different clubs between now and the deadline next week…

Ryley Towler

Young midfielder Towler has his contract expiring and will be free to talk to new clubs soon with the deal up next summer, as per Bristol Live.

He could well be wanting to push for a loan as an audition ahead of that, then, or as a way of trying to earn a new deal at Ashton Gate with the club still currently holding all the cards here.

Freddie Hinds

Freddie Hinds is another young player that finds himself in a position of uncertainty at the moment.

He has spent time out on loan at various clubs during his career so far and at 21-years-old will be wanting to know what the Robins have planned for him – his contract is also up next summer.

The Robins have started this season well and it seems clear who is involved and who isn’t now so we could well see a few exits in the coming days.